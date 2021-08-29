Mansukh Mandaviya shares glimpse of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme, salutes healthcare workers

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday praised health care workers of the country and shared a glimpse of nationwide vaccination programme initiated on January 16, this year with India administering a record over one crore vaccine doses against COVID-19 so far.

Sharing a video showing India's journey of vaccinating its population against COVID-19, Mandaviya in a tweet said, "August 27 was a historic day for India as more than 1 crore #COVID19 vaccinations were administered in a single day We salute our health care workers for making this possible Here is a glimpse of the journey which was started by our visionary PM @NarendraModi ji on Jan 16, 2021."

India has administered over 63 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed today.

As many as 73,85,866 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage reached 63,09,17,927, as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 67,80,301 sessions.

As per the report of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on August 27, India administered 1,00,64,032 doses of vaccine against COVID-19.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lauded the record vaccination numbers, saying it is a momentous feat. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success."

"This is the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day since the start of our vaccination drive," the union health ministry had said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the achievement "a reflection of strong will and immense potential of new India".

Taking to Twitter, Shah said: "One crore vaccines in one day! This figure is a reflection of the strong will and immense potential of new India. New India under PM Modi's leadership has shown the world how a country can set an example in successfully fighting COVID with visionary and diligent leadership."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the people involved in the COVID vaccination drive for the record vaccination numbers.

"A significant work has been done in India by administrating one crore vaccine doses in a day. No goal is impossible if the will is strong. The world's largest COVID vaccination drive is underway under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

