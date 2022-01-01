Mansukh Mandaviya takes stock of RT-PCR screening centre at Ahmedabad airport

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 1 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday took stock of the RT-PCR screening centre at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.



"On reaching Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad today for my stay in Gujarat, I took stock of the RT-PCR screening center there and interacted with the passengers," tweeted the Health Minister on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Gujarat reported 654 fresh COVID-19 cases, 63 discharges and zero fatalities on Friday, as per the state health bulletin. (ANI)

