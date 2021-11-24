Mansukh Mandaviya to inaugurate 2nd Global Chemicals, Petrochemicals Manufacturing hub tomorrow

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya will inaugurate the second Global Chemicals and Petrochemicals Manufacturing Hub (GCPMH) on Thursday in Delhi.

As per a press release of the Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry, the summit highlights the true potential of the Indian Chemicals and Petrochemicals Sector to the world and aims to transform the nation into a global chemical and Petro-chemical manufacturing hub.

India is increasingly being considered as the preferred destination for investment worldwide after the onset of the pandemic, the ministry said.

"This edition of the GCPMH will provide a grand overview of this fast-surging major sector of the Indian economy and will be a platform for investors and other stakeholders to interact and forge alliances, highlighting and promoting segment-wise investment opportunities in respective investment regions, thereby providing immense potential for trade and investment, in a mutually beneficial way," it added.

The event, being organized by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers jointly with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), in Phygital format (Physical and Digital), aims to transform India into a global chemical and Petro-chemical manufacturing hub.

As per the release, during the GCPMH 2021, important issues such as exploring the potential of PCPIRs and paving way for inclusive growth in region, sector, and economy; strategic global partnerships; evolving opportunities in chemical and petrochemical industry in post COVID era; importance of environmental, social and corporate governance and circular economy in shaping the future of chemical and petrochemical industry; dynamics of feedstock; supply chain disruptions in the chemicals and petrochemicals industry; sustainable green chemistry; and role of digitalization in retaining the industrial momentum and growth will be discussed.

Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu are participating as the partner states in the summit, the release informed. (ANI)