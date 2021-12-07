Mansukh Mandaviya to introduce Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill in RS today

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will introduce the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on November 30.



It seeks regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics and assisted reproductive technology banks, prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of the technology services and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The Bill had to be introduced by the government in the Upper House on Monday but was not tabled as the Rajya Sabha witnessed five back to back adjournments over the suspension of the 12 MPs from the House.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

