Mansukh Mandaviya to meet state health ministers today over ramping up COVID vaccination drive

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a meeting with state health ministers on Wednesday.

The meeting will focus on ramping up the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country.



Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 103.53 crore as per a provisional report issued by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

"With the administration of 55,89,124 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 103.53 Cr (1,03,53,25,577) as per provisional reports till 7 am today," the health ministry said.

India has reported 13,451 new COVID-19 cases, 14,021 recoveries and 585 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry further informed. (ANI)

