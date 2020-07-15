'Mantra' to remain relevant amid COVID crisis is to skill, re-skill, up-skill: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the "culture" along with the "nature of the job" and stressed upon sharpening of skills in order to remain "relevant" in these testing times.

"This crisis of coronavirus has not only changed the culture but also the nature of the job. Also, the rapidly changing technology has also left its influence during these times," the Prime Minister said on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day.

"The mantra to remain relevant is - skill, re-skill and up-skill. Skill - Learn a new skill and value add to things. Re-skill - Add to your skill every day by learning something new. Up-skill - Widening your skillset is upskilling yourself," he added while delivering the address at the digital conclave.

The Prime Minister also warned that if a person is not "inquisitive" about learning new skills, life may become "mundane."

"Irrespective of your age, learning new skills fills your life with enthusiasm and energy," he added.

The digital conclave was organised by the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

A UN recognised event, World Youth Skills Day is celebrated each year on July 15. Its aim is to recognise the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship, and to highlight the crucial role of skilled youth in addressing current and future global challenges, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). (ANI)