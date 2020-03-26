Manufacture masks, ventilators at DRDO: Telangana Health Min to centre

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Thursday urged Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, to allow the manufacturing of N-95 masks, personal protection equipment, and ventilators at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), and Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) in Hyderabad.

Rajender during the video conference held with the Union Health Minister also said that products like drugs, medical equipment, and essentials are not crossing the state borders.

Vardhan said the next two weeks are crucial and those from abroad are asked to be under observation and not to leave the home quarantine.

A total of 649 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

