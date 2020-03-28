Many CMs requested me to look after people from their states, will take care of them: Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that that the state government will take care of people who are fleeing to their native places amid nationwide lockdown and requested them to stay at their place.

"We have seen people who were hiding in milk tankers while trying to go to their native states getting caught. Many CMs have requested me to take care of people from their states. We request people to stay at their place, we will take care of them," Thackeray said.

The development comes after several migrant labourers were reportedly forced to walk all the way to their native places following the announcement of a 21-day nationwide lockdown.

The lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of coronavirus, has left migrant workers with no option but to take the long road home on foot as interstate transport has been stopped.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier requested the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and Haryana to arrange food and lodging for citizens of the Uttar Pradesh living in their states.

A total of 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. (ANI)