Many congratulations on your 72nd incarnation day : Rabri Devi to Lalu Yadav

New Delhi (India) [India], June 11 (ANI): Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi wished her husband and RJD chief Lalu Yadav, who is in jail in the fodder-scam case, on his 72nd birthday saying that his birth is an incarnation.

She took to twitter praying for his long life.

"Beloved, respected @laluprasadrjd many congratulations on your 72nd incarnation day. May my age also be yours," tweeted Rabri Devi.

While preparations were underway for celebrating his birthday at the party office here, Rabri Devi's residence in Patna wore a deserted look.

Lalu, who is in Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi, is at present undergoing treatment at RIMS hospital.

On Saturday, leaders of Congress and RJD met him. As per the directions from the jail authorities, only three visitors are allowed to meet Lalu every Saturday with "prior approval".

After being convicted in the multi-crore fodder scam cases, Yadav was sent to the Birsa Munda Central Jail on December 23, 2017. Yadav has been getting treatment at the hospital since August 2018. (ANI)

