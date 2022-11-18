Many G20 representative meetings to be held in several states of North East, says Tourism Minister Reddy

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 18 (ANI): India will be soon be presiding over the G20 from December 2022 to November 2023. It will host over 200 meetings across 55 cities during this period. These meetings are also proposed to be held in several states of the northeast.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday stated during his address in the inaugural session of the 10th ITM for the North East Region on Aizawl on Thursday.

He further added that among the G20 member countries, China, Mexico, India, South Africa and Indonesia are projected to expand their tourism industry post-COVID.



"With our presidency, we definitely can stride ahead of these 4-5 countries to build the rightful place of India's tourism industry in the global arena. We must plan to showcase our North Eastern Cultural Richness while welcoming the world to our country," said Reddy.

"This International Tourism Mart 2022 will highlight the diverse tourist attractions and products offered in the eight states," he added.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and Chief Minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga jointly laid the foundation stone of Aizawl Convention Center at Chite, PRASHAD Project in Mizoram and two Bamboo Link Roads during the inauguration of the ITM 2022 at Aizawl today.

During his address, G Kishan Reddy also informed that India will also hold an investors' conclave in 2023 to promote global investments and MICE tourism into the tourism sector.

Our focus will be to increase global investments not only in the hospitality industry but to also promote Theme parks and entertainment centres, adventure tourism, cruise tourism, wellness tourism, winter tourism etc. (ANI)

