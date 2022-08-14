Many houses submerged in Odisha's Sambalpur as water is released from Hirakud dam after heavy rain

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 14 (ANI): As water was released from the Hirakud dam after heavy rain, about a hundred houses in the vicinity in Odisha's Sambalpur were submerged. The District Magistrate of Sambalpur informed that several relief centres were also started amid the flood-like situation.

"Incessant downpour and opening of 34 gates of Hirakud dam have led to a flood-like situation in Sambalpur. Over 100 houses submerged. Relief centres opened," DM Ananya Das, Sambalpur.

The authorities had released excess floodwater from the reservoir as it rose due to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas.



The authorities had opened the 34 sluice gates by 9 am today as the water level of the dam stood at 616.60 ft against the full reservoir level of 630 ft.

The inflow of the water into the dam was 5,79,680 cusecs while the outflow was 5,60,614 cusecs.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall at a few places over Chhattisgarh and Odisha during the next 24 hours.

"Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over ...Odisha on 18th Aug," it said in another tweet. (ANI)

