Many leaders from UP included in BJP's new team

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Many leaders from Uttar Pradesh have been included in the new team of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national office bearers including Rekha Verma, MP, who has been appointed as a national vice president.

Arun Singh was appointed as national general secretary and Shiv Prakash as the national co-organisation general secretary.

MP Vinod Sonkar, MP Harish Dwivedi were appointed as national secretaries while Rajesh Aggrawal was appointed as the treasurer.



Amit Malviya has been appointed as IT and Social Media president. Rajkumar Chahar has been appointed as Kisan Morcha president.

MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, advocate Gaurav Bhatia, MP Syed Zafar Islam, appointed as the national spokesperson.

Altogether 10 people from Uttar Pradesh have been included in BJP's new team. The reorganisation comes ahead of the crucial Bihar assembly elections. (ANI)

