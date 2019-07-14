West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh talking to ANI at Siliguri on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Many MLAs are in my touch as well, says West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 17:20 IST

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], July 14 (ANI): Supporting the claim of party leader Mukul Roy that as many as 107 MLAs of Congress, TMC and CPM will join BJP, State BJP unit president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that many of the MLAs are also in touch with him and with the Central leadership.
"Many MLAs are in the line. They are old friends of Mukul Da and he knows many more. They are in contact with him. They are in touch with me too and with the Central leadership also," said Ghosh.
Mukul Roy on Saturday claimed that as many as 107 MLAs of Congress, TMCand CPM will join the BJP. "A total of 107 West Bengal MLAs from CPM, Congress, and TMC will join the BJP," Roy had said.
Gosh said the list of these MLAs who would be joining the BJP has been prepared and the legislators are in touch with the state BJP leadership.
The change of sides by MLAs in Karnataka and Goa has created a kind of political upheaval in the two states.
At least 10 Congress MLAs from Goa were inducted into the BJP in the presence of working party president JP Nadda and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in New Delhi.
An identical political situation has gripped Karnataka as well.
The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 211 of 294 seats in the 2016 Assembly polls. (ANI)

