Maoist held in Haryana's Sirsa

Sirsa (Haryana) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): A Maoist who had escaped earlier from arrest was caught in Jagmalwali village here, police said on Saturday.

The arrested Maoist who has been identified as Dashrath Yadav is an accused in a 1997-98 bomb blast case in Bihar.

Yadav is a resident of Gaya in Bihar and had escaped custody after taking bail. (ANI)