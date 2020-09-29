Maoist killed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 29 (ANI): A Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Bijapur's Gangaloor on Monday.



"In an exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists at around 0930 hrs on September 28, one Maoist dead body recovered after an Encounter near Pedapal-Pidiya-Irenar jungle (PS Gangaloor, District Bijapur). DRG/STF/CoBRA/CRPF joint ops by Bijapur and Dantewada district. Today's action took place with Bijapur DRG team," an official release said.

According to reliable sources and circumstantial evidence found near the encounter spot, it is believed at least four more Naxals might have been injured/killed during the last two days, it said. (ANI)

