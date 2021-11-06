Maoist killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India}, November 5 (ANI): A Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire that broke out between the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Maoists of the Indrawati area in Chhattisgarh on Friday, informed Dantewada SP.

"Exchange of fire took place between Dantewada District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Maoists of Indrawati area committee today," said Abhishek Pallav, Superintendent of Police, Dantewada.



After the exchange, a body of a Maoist, carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh, was recovered from the spot with a pistol and 5 kg of an improvised explosive device (IED).

"A male Maoist's body recovered and identified as Ramsu, a Rs 5 lakh rewardee, of platoon no 16, commander and guard of Mallesh, DVCM. Also, 7.62 mm pistol and a 5 kg IED wires recovered was recovered from the spot," he added.

Further investigation is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

