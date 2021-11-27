Maoist killed in shootout with security forces in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): A Maoist guerrilla was killed in a shootout with the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said on Saturday.

The Maoist has been identified as Madvi Bheema, a Militia Commander.

A Bharmar rifle, one Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing about 5 kg, two BGL shells and 20 electric detonators were recovered from the slain maoist.



The shootout took place on Friday at around 5.30 p.m. in a deeply forested area between Gadgadmeta and Tadmetla, Chintalnar area in Sukma district after Maoists opened fire at the security forces.

The encounter occurred between the troops of CRPF's 201 CoBRA Battalion, Chhattisgarh Police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Maoists.

The CRPF said that troops recovered the dead body of the maoist after the firing stopped. (ANI)

