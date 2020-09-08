Maoist prone "Swabhiman Anchal" in Odisha gets mobile connectivity for first the time

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 8 (ANI): The Maoist prone area of Odisha's Malkangiri District "Swabhiman Anchal" also known as Cut-off area got mobile network for the first time, since Independence, Manish Agarwal, District Collector said on Monday.

"It is a landmark day as mobile network connectivity is being started at the village of Pipalapadar, Hantalguda and Jantapai, these route and village were not having mobile connectivity before," said Agarwal.

As per Agarwal, installation of total seven towers are being planned at Pipalapadar, Hantalguda, Jantapai, Tunnelcamp, Dyke-III, Darlabeda and Chitrakonda and trial run for four places were successfully completed on Monday.

"Now the people of these villages will get voice calls and 4G network and will be connected with rest of the world and with this connectivity all surrounding villages will also get network and mobile connectivity," Agarwal added.

The Mobile Tower Project is initiated by the police establishment which will help the State Police and BSF for the coordination in the region and will also lead to the development and mainstreaming of Maoist Prone "Swabhiman Anchal" which comprises 151 villages. (ANI)

