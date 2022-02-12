Maoist terror funding case: NIA conducts searches at 26 locations, recovers arms

New Delhi [India] February 12 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in coordination with local police, Bihar Special Task Force (STF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted searches at 26 locations pertaining to the network of terror financing being operated by the Communist Party of India (Maoist) cadres, informed the NIA.



According to the NIA, during the searches conducted on Saturday three country-made pistols, one .315 bore rifle, 59 live rounds, several digital devices, Naxal literature, incriminating documents and four kgs of suspected narcotics have been seized.

The searches at 26 locations for accused persons and suspects included Jehanabad, Patna rural, Arwal, Nalanda, Gaya, Nawada and Aurangabad in Bihar, Koderma district in Jharkhand, Bhubaneshwar in Odisha and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, stated NIA.

As per NIA, the case pertains to the network of terror financing being operated by Communist Party of India (CPI Maoist) cadres and OGWs in the Magadh region of Bihar. Attempts are being made to raise funds for procurement of arms and ammunitions and recruitment of new cadres in liaison with incarcerated Naxals, Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in various jails in order to revive and strengthen Naxal activities in this region. (ANI)

