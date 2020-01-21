Maoist with Rs 2 lakh reward on her head surrenders in Odisha

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh reward on her head on her information, surrendered before the police here on Tuesday, police said.

Adme Madkami (23), who was active in Maoist activities, decided to surrender as she realised the futility of violence, said Malkangiri Superintendent of Police (SP), Risikesh Khillari.

The SP said, Adme, a resident of Kamarapalli village that comes under the limits of Mathili police station in the district, was involved in many crimes including murder.

She carried a reward of Rs two lakh announced by the Odisha government. (ANI)

