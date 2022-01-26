Maoists are biggest challenge for govt and for us: Shaurya Chakra awardee Dilip Malik, Deputy Cmdt of WB sector CRPF

By Syeda Shabana Parveen

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 26 (ANI): Maoists are the biggest challenge for West Bengal and the country, said Saurya Chakra Awardee Dilip Malik, Deputy Commandant of West Bengal Sector, CRPF, on Wednesday.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Deputy Commandant Malik said, "They (Maoists) hide in jungles and do not allow development in the state. People are scared of them. Even the state government wants them to surrender so that they can lead a normal life."

"However, it's not an easy task. Maoists have become a threat both for the government and for CRPF but we will soon put an end to their activities," Malik said.

He expressed his happiness at receiving the Shaurya Chakra Award. "I am extremely happy to receive the Saurya Chakra Award which I had never thought of," he added.



Speaking about the operation for which he has been honoured with the third highest peacetime gallantry award, the CRPF Deputy Commandant said, "This was the operation of 2018 in Bihar-Jharkhand border when I had encountered three Naxals. It was tough. I was saved when a bullet passed touching my shoulder."

Malik has been honoured with the Shaurya Chakra for killing three hardcore Naxals in an operation on July 25, 2018, in Gaya, Bihar, while being posted in 205 CoBRA BN.

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved gallantry awards for armed forces personnel and others on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations, said the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday.

These include 12 Shaurya Chakras, three Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 81 Sena Medals (Gallantry), and two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

President's Medal for Gallantry and President's Medal for Distinguished Services as well as Gallantry Medal and Meritorious Services Medals are awarded to the personnel of armed forces and other services on Republic Day and Independence Day each year. (ANI)

