Mar 22 to Apr 14 will be treated under force majeure: Indian Railways

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): The Indian Railways has said that the period from March 22 to April 14 will be treated under "force majeure" and during this period no demmurage, wharfage, stacking, stabling, detention and ground usage charge will be leviable.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease.

"Zonal Railways must coordinate with state government authorities to ensure logistics support in order to keep up the essential goods transportation," read an order. (ANI)

