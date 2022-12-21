Mar Andrews Thazhath meets PM Modi over inviting Pope Francis to India

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) President Mar Andrews Thazhath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on Wednesday regarding inviting Pope Francis to India.

Giving the detail about the meeting, Thazhath said, "The discussion was regarding inviting the pope to India. PM Modi told me that during his visit to Vatican City last year he has already invited him."



CBCI President further said that PM conveyed to him to make Pope's visit possible the earliest.

It may be recalled that the last Papal Visit happened in 1999 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister and Pope John Paul II came.

Modi had invited Pope Francis to visit India during his visit to Italy in October 2021. (ANI)

