Maradona's '86 World Cup goal most beautiful, effective goal world ever saw, says Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 26 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday condoled the demise of football legend Diego Maradona, saying that Argentine's goal in the 1986 World Cup was the most beautiful and effective goal the world has ever seen and will stay that way for a long time.

Maradona passed away on Wednesday of a heart attack at the age of 60.

In his condolences message, Vijayan said that the people of Kerala along with football fans all over the world are mourning the passing away of the legendary footballer Maradona.

"Football is the most beautiful game in the world. Maradona was the most popular football star. I think outside Argentina Maradona has so many fans in Kerala. That great player has been in the minds of football fans in Kerala since Argentina lifted the 1986 World Cup. Whenever the World Cup takes place in any corner of the world, his pictures are most often seen in this small state of Kerala," he said in his condolence message.

"Maradona's goal in the 1986 World Cup, beating five Englishmen and the famous goalkeeper Peter Shilton, was the most beautiful and effective goal the world has ever seen. It will stay that way for a long time. Although Argentina is a major player in world football, it was Maradona who brought that country to the pinnacle of football," he added.



Chief Minister said that the fact that Maradona was a close friend of Cuba and Fidel Castro is a "testament to his anti-imperialist stance". "That great footballer has always stood bravely on the side of the Socialists," he said.

The 60-year-old Maradona had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his birthday, Goal.com reported.

Maradona was hospitalised as he complained of regularly being fatigued. His tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot in Maradona's brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.

As per a report in Goal.com, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.

Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football.

He represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell's Old Boys as a player. Diego was considered the main player in taking Argentina to their second World Cup title in 1986.

With Maradona in their ranks, Argentina had defeated West Germany in the 1986 World Cup final. Maradona also coached Racing Club, Dorados, Gimnasia, and the Argentina national team. (ANI)

