Maradu flat case: Civic body commissions six-member team to supervise demolition work

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Maradu Municipality on Wednesday commissioned a six-member team to supervise the demolition work of Maradu flat complexes.

The decision was taken by the emergency council of the municipality, which has decided to appoint the team to monitor the day to day activities of the work.

The six-member bureaucracy is solely responsible for the demolition of the Maradu flat complexes, officials said.

The municipality will soon submit to the state government the list of flat owners to be compensated after the demolition of the complexes.

The state government had earlier sanctioned Rs 1 crore to the municipality to make security arrangements related to vacating the flats and rehabilitation of the residents.



Before that, the Supreme Court had ordered compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to each flat owner to be paid within four weeks.



On May 8, the judicature ordered the state government to demolish the buildings constructed in the Maradu area in Ernakulam, Kerala as it was in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. (ANI)

