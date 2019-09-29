Residents of the Maradu apartments on hunger strike on Friday. Photo/ANI
Maradu flat residents begin hunger strike against their eviction

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 15:58 IST

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Residents of the Maradu apartments on Friday began the hunger strike against their eviction.
The Supreme Court has directed the state authorities to evict the residents by October 3.
Speaking to ANI, Samsudeen Karunagapally, the chairman of the Maradu housing committee, said, "We have not received any eviction notice, so far. Through media, we came to know that the eviction process will be completed within four days. We want them to issue us a proper eviction notice with a maximum reasonable time for eviction."
The state government will begin the proceedings for the demolition of over 400 flats, which are in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, on October 11.
The owners have put forth several demands before the District Collector, including that of the compensation, rehabilitation, and reinstatement of electricity and water.
They have demanded the reinstatement of the electricity and water connection, which Karunagapally claimed was "illegally" disconnected two days ago.
The residents also want a suitable accommodation for their rehabilitation, said the chairman. "The apex court has ordered the compensation of Rs 25 lakh to us. We request the government to pay the amount to us as early as possible," he added.
Karunagapally said that the flat owners need "30-days time to be mentally and physically prepared before vacating the flat".
He demanded that the committee, comprising retired judges, technical experts, and civil engineers, appointed to assess the balance compensation payable to the flat owners, to furnish the report as soon as possible.
He said that if the government accepts all the demands, the owners will end the hunger strike.
Earlier, the state government had registered a criminal case against the builders of flats for violating CRZ norms. (ANI)

