Holy Faith residential building, one of the four buildings in Maradu area in Kerala. Photo/ANI
Maradu flats demolition: Builders seek compensation

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 04:00 IST

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Two builders of the Maradu flats, which are under demolition as per Supreme Court order, have filed an application before the court-appointed committee, seeking compensation claiming that there are flats in the name of their children in the complex.
The three-member panel said that the application had been moved to consider. The committee-led by Justice K. Balakrishnan Nair also recommended Rs 25 lakhs for another 23 flat owners.
The apex court also reiterated that all flat owners should be given at least Rs 25 lakhs each and asked builders to deposit Rs 20 crore within a period of one month.
The Supreme Court had on September 23 slammed the Kerala government for allegedly allowing illegal multi-storey buildings in coastal zones and said that it will fix responsibility on those erring officials involved in such kind of constructions.
The bench of the apex court also issued warning stressing that the Chief Secretary of Kerala would be personally held liable if he fails to implement the court's orders.
The judicature also stated that it is "shocked" on the construction being allowed in high tide area in Kerala which led to the devastating flood in the state and government and its officials are solely responsible for the loss of life and property.
As many as 400 flats will be demolished on the court's order. (ANI)

