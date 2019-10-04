Maradu flats row: Kerala govt sanctions Rs 1 cr to municipality to make security arrangements

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Kerala government has sanctioned Rs 1 crore to Maradu Municipality to make security arrangements related to vacating the flats and rehabilitation of the residents.



The deadline to vacate Maradu apartment complexes ended on Thursday. Several families residing in its flats have shifted to other places, however, for some anxious owners the search for alternate accommodation continues.

Out of 343 apartments in the four complexes, families in 113 have already vacated and moved to other places while the remaining are likely to leave soon.

The owners of the flat have claimed that they were not served any notice of demolition in advance and stated that so far no compensation has been given to them.

Last week, the Supreme Court had ordered compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to each flat owner to be paid within four weeks.

On May 8, the judicature ordered the state government to demolish the buildings constructed in the Maradu area in Ernakulam, Kerala as it was in violation of CRZ rules.

On Monday, the government had cut water and electricity lines of four building and the police registered a criminal case against three builders of apartments in Maradu. (ANI)

