Maradu flats row: Owners vow to continue protest

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Owners of the Maradu flats will continue to stage protest until their demands are met by the government, said KB Subeesh Lal, Kochi resident association secretary, on Tuesday.



"No notice of demolition was served in advance to the flat owners. We will continue to protest till the time government fulfills our demand," he said while speaking to media in Kochi.



Narrating his ordeal, a flat owner claimed that till now they have not received any information pertaining to the compensation of the flats and reiterated that no notice of demolition was served to the flat owners in advance.



"We really do not know what is happening. We also do not know what compensation will be given to us by the government. The government has also not provided any compensation for the same," said Rajesh, an owner of the flat in Holy Faith.



Last week, the apex court had ordered compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to each flat owner to be paid within four weeks' time.



On May 8, the judicature ordered the state government to demolish the buildings constructed in the Maradu area in Ernakulam, Kerala violating CRZ rules.



The court on September 23 reprimanded the government for not acting on its order and allegedly allowing multi-story buildings to come up illegally in a coastal zone and said it will fix responsibility on the erring officials involved in such kind of construction.



The court also said it was "shocked" that the construction was allowed in a high-tide area in Kerala, where devastating floods occurred a month back.



Earlier yesterday, the government cut water and electricity lines of four building and the police registered a criminal case against three builders of apartments in Maradu. On Wednesday, the state government announced to register a criminal case against the builders of flats for violating CRZ norms.



As many as 400 flats will be demolished on the court's order. (ANI)

