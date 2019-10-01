KB Subeesh Lal, Kochi resident association secretary speaks to media on Tuesday.
KB Subeesh Lal, Kochi resident association secretary speaks to media on Tuesday.

Maradu flats row: Owners vow to continue protest

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:40 IST

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Owners of the Maradu flats will continue to stage protest until their demands are met by the government, said KB Subeesh Lal, Kochi resident association secretary, on Tuesday.

"No notice of demolition was served in advance to the flat owners. We will continue to protest till the time government fulfills our demand," he said while speaking to media in Kochi.

Narrating his ordeal, a flat owner claimed that till now they have not received any information pertaining to the compensation of the flats and reiterated that no notice of demolition was served to the flat owners in advance.

"We really do not know what is happening. We also do not know what compensation will be given to us by the government. The government has also not provided any compensation for the same," said Rajesh, an owner of the flat in Holy Faith.

Last week, the apex court had ordered compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to each flat owner to be paid within four weeks' time.

On May 8, the judicature ordered the state government to demolish the buildings constructed in the Maradu area in Ernakulam, Kerala violating CRZ rules.

The court on September 23 reprimanded the government for not acting on its order and allegedly allowing multi-story buildings to come up illegally in a coastal zone and said it will fix responsibility on the erring officials involved in such kind of construction.

The court also said it was "shocked" that the construction was allowed in a high-tide area in Kerala, where devastating floods occurred a month back.

Earlier yesterday, the government cut water and electricity lines of four building and the police registered a criminal case against three builders of apartments in Maradu. On Wednesday, the state government announced to register a criminal case against the builders of flats for violating CRZ norms.

As many as 400 flats will be demolished on the court's order. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:58 IST

Delhi: 2 men involved in over 30 cases of snatching held

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Monday arrested two men from near Mandir Marg here for their alleged involvement in more than 30 cases of snatching and robbery in the city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:58 IST

Take feedback, analyze and then incorporate: PM Modi to young...

New Delhi [India] Oct 1 (ANI): Encouraging young civil servants, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged them to be receptive towards new ideas, new concepts and perspectives and said that maintaining service orientation is paramount for them as it will bring out neutrality.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:58 IST

Air Marshal SK Ghotia takes over as AOC-in-C of South Western Air Command

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Air Marshal SK Ghotia on Tuesday took over as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Air Command.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:56 IST

Air India waives off penalties on cancellation, refund for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): In an effort to give comfort to rain-hit Bihar, Air India on Tuesday announced that it has waived off all applicable penalties of re-issuance, date change, no-show, and cancellation and refund charges for travel to and from Patna, for both domestic as well as internatio

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:51 IST

BJP denies tickets to 12 sitting MLAs, rewards turncoats in Maharashtra

New Delhi [India] Oct 1 (ANI): Twelve sitting MLAs have been denied tickets by the BJP for the Assembly polls in Maharashtra, scheduled to be held on October 21. BJP on Tuesday released the list of 125 candidates.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:50 IST

Haryana: Congress MLA files nomination before party announces...

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Even though Congress has not announced its candidate list for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections yet, party MLA Anand Singh Dangi on Tuesday filed the nomination papers here saying he does not have to ask anyone for a ticket to contest the polls.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:32 IST

Kolkata: TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta joins BJP in presence of Amit Shah

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Former Mayor of Bidhannagar and TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta joined BJP on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:27 IST

Reliance launches Diwali offer, JioPhone now for Rs 699

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Reliance Jio on Tuesday launched its Diwali 2019 offer, a special one-time deal under which the JioPhone will be available at Rs 699 as compared to its current price of Rs 1,500.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:25 IST

Pre sail conference held prior to commencement of exercise Malabar

New Delhi [India], Oct 1(ANI): Pre sail conference and final briefing prior to commencement of sea phase of exercise Malabar was held between navies of India, Japan and US.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:23 IST

Rajasthan: 3 killed, 24 injured after car hits bus in Sikar

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Three people were killed while more than 24 sustained injuries after a car hit a private bus here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:23 IST

Maharashtra assembly polls: BJP announces 125 candidates,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The BJP on Tuesday announced the first list of 125 candidates for the Assembly polls in Maharashtra election, which are scheduled to be held on October 21.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:17 IST

Russia extends e-visa for foreigners, including Indians, to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Russia on Tuesday introduced a new e-visa scheme for foreign nationals, including those from India, to visit its cultural capital Saint Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

Read More
iocl