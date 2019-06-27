Maratha community people celebrating the High Court's nod to the reservation in Mumbai on Thursday.    
Maratha community people celebrating the High Court's nod to the reservation in Mumbai on Thursday.    

Maratha community celebrates after HC nod for reservation

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 22:36 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Hours after the Bombay High Court on Thursday upheld the state government's decision to provide quota to Maratha community students in government jobs and educational institutions, the celebration erupted on the city streets here marked by the distribution of sweets and bursting of crackers.
A bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre directed the State government to cap the reservation at 12 per cent for admission in educational institutions and 13 per cent in government jobs instead of 16 per cent, which had been passed by the State legislature.
A supporter of Maratha reservation, Virendra Pawar told ANI: "The 40-year fight has come to a meaningful conclusion. The court accepted that the Maratha community should get a reservation. Many petitions were filed against the reservation but all were dismissed. New opportunities are now created for Maratha people."
The Maharashtra Assembly had on November 30, 2018, passed the Maratha Reservation Bill, which extended 16 per cent reservation in educational institutions and government jobs to the students of the community.
Following the decision of the state legislature, several petitions were filed contending that the reservation to the community will raise the reservation ceiling in the state from 52 per cent to 68 per cent, which is 18 per cent higher than the ceiling set by the Supreme Court.
The High Court, however, observed that 50 per cent cap on the reservation can be "extended in exceptional situations."
The high court also upheld the recommendations made by the Maharashtra Backward Class Commission about the "backwardness" of the community, which the government had considered while extending the quota.
The Maratha community, which has been declared as a socially and educationally backward class (SEBC) by the state government, makes up a total of 33 per cent of the total population in the state.
On February 6 this year, a division bench of Justices More and Dangre had heard a clutch of petitions, which were for and against the reservation given to the Maratha Community.
After a detailed hearing for over two months, the high court had reserved the order on March 26 on these petitions.
The state Legislative Council had on June 21 passed an amendment in the SEBC Act, providing 16 per cent reservation to the students of Maratha community in admissions to the post-graduate (PG) courses in medical colleges. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:12 IST

Telangana: 4 die, 1 critically injured after car rams into lorry

Kamareddy (Telangana) [India], Jun 27 (ANI): Four persons were killed while one injured after a car rammed into a lorry carrying fertilisers in Telangana's Kamareddy on Thursday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:11 IST

Manipur: 4 people were arrested for peddling drugs

Thoubal (Manipur) [India], June 27 (ANI): Four people were arrested including a drug supplier from Lilong and Porompat areas of Manipur, police said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:09 IST

Centre formulating detailed strategy to tackle problem of drugs...

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday informed Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh that the Central government was formulating a detailed strategy to tackle the problem of drugs in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:07 IST

Punjab CM meets Union Min Paswan, discusses Rs 31000 cr food...

New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday met Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ram Vilas Paswan to discuss Rs 31000 crore food account loan issue.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 22:46 IST

Man torches self after consuming poison during demolition drive in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): A man torched himself after consuming poison during a demolition drive conducted by the government here in Bawana area on Thursday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 22:46 IST

Law is same for everyone: Kamal Nath on Akash Vijayvargiya's arrest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday congratulated the state police for taking action against BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya and stated that law is same for everyone.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 22:40 IST

Manish Sisodia meets Ankit Saxena's family, hands over Rs. 15 lakh cheque

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj and Madipur MLA Girish Soni on Thursday paid a visit to the family of Ankit Saxena, the young photographer who was murdered last year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 22:19 IST

UP: Minor thrashed, forced to drink acid for refusing to bring drugs

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 27 (ANI): A 14-year-old boy was allegedly thrashed by three men and was made to drink acid after he allegedly refused to bring cannabis for them in Fazullaganj area in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 22:19 IST

Kejriwal meets Sitharaman, urges to clear Rs 3,000 cr pending...

New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at her North Block office, urging her to clear Rs 3,000 crore pending integrated goods and services tax (IGST) dues of Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 22:04 IST

Human skeleton remains were of unclaimed bodies: Muzaffarpur DM

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jun 27 (ANI): The human skeleton remains which were found behind a government-run hospital in Muzaffarpur were of unclaimed bodies whose last rites were performed there, District Magistrate Alok Ranjan Ghosh on Thursday claimed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 22:02 IST

K'taka: Farmers hold protest during Kumaraswamy's 'Janatha...

Bidar (Karnataka) [India], Jun 27 (ANI): Karnataka farmers on Thursday held protest during Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's 'Janatha Darshan' program here in Ujalamba village.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 21:37 IST

Mercury soars in UP, Banda records 43.8 degree Celsius temperature

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 27 (ANI): Reeled under the persitent grip of hot and dry weather, Uttar Pradesh's Banda on Thursday recorded the highest temperature in the state at 43.8 degrees Celsius.

Read More
iocl