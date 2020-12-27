Marathwada Rail Coach Factory produced first coach shell on Good Governance Day

Latur (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): Notwithstanding Covid-19 related challenges, Indian Railways' PSU, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) commissioned Marathwada Rail Coach Factory in Maharashtra's Latur on the Good Governance Day with the production of the first coach shell on December 25. The factory was commissioned in only about two years ago.

According to the Ministry of Railways' release, the factory is going to contribute to the overall development of this region of the state by heralding a modern industrial ecosystem. It has been designed with an initial capacity of manufacturing 250 MEMU/EMU/LHB/train set type advanced coaches per annum.

However, its capacity can be enhanced as "sufficient vacant space" has been marked in the layout plan. The cost of this project amounting to over Rs 500 crores and the land cost of Rs 120 crores, as per the release.

The factory has been set up in 350 acres of land comprising 52,000 square meter pre-engineered building sheds, three-line yard, electric substation with 33kV supply, canteen, security and administrative blocks, and a residential colony in 24 acres.

A five km long rail connectivity has been provided for the movement of coaches from the factory to a new electronically inter-locked Harangul railway station, which earlier used to be only a halt station. It has also been equipped with the latest state-of-the-art machinery and plant, material handling systems and various utilities.



Various green initiatives have been adopted in the project for sustainable development which includes 800 kiloWatt shed roof-mounted solar power plant, sewage and wastewater treatment and recycling plant, rainwater harvesting, plantation of 10,000 trees, LED lighting, natural daylighting and ventilation in sheds. The administrative Block has also been built with green building concepts, the release stated.

As soon as the project was sanctioned on August 28, 2018, RVNL was awarded a composite contract on August 30, 2018, for its fast track turnkey execution and physically work commenced at the site on October 12, 2018.

It is expected that the factory will manufacture more coach shells and eventually fully furnished train units in future.

Union Minister of Railways also shared the same news on Twitter earlier in the day.

"Railways Elevating Make in India: On the Good Governance Day, Marathwada Rail Coach Factory produced its first coach shell. This state of the art factory in Latur, Maharashtra will bring employment to a large number of people & create an industrial ecosystem in the region," his tweet read. (ANI)

