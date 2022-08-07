Margaret Alva congratulates Dhankar, says support to BJP damaged credibility of some opposition parties

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): After the results of the vice presidential elections were declared on Saturday, Opposition's Vice-Presidential candidate Margaret Alva congratulated NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar on winning the polls and said that some opposition parties chose to support BJP which damaged their credibility.

"Congratulations to Mr Dhankhar on being elected Vice President!...This election was an opportunity for the opposition to work together, to leave the past behind and build trust amongst each other. Unfortunately, some opposition parties chose to directly or indirectly support the BJP, in an attempt to derail the idea of a united opposition," tweeted Alva.

She further highlighted that the support by the opposition parties to BJP damaged credibility.



"It is my belief that by doing so, these parties and their leaders have damaged their own credibility. This election is over. The battle for protecting our Constitution, strengthening our democracy and restoring the dignity of Parliament, will continue," she added.

Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Saturday elected as India's new Vice President. He got 528 votes against opposition candidate Margaret Alva who got 182 votes.

Wishes poured in after the former Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Saturday elected as India's new Vice President. Taking note of the victory, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Union minister AR Meghwal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi congratulated Dhankar on his landslide win. (ANI)

