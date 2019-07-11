Marginal hike in airfare after suspension of Jet Airways operation: Govt

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI) The government on Thursday admitted that after suspension of Jet Airways operations there was a reduction in capacity in the domestic sectors that led to a marginal hike in airfares.

"Due to the suspension of operation of Jet Airways, there was a reduction in capacity in the domestic sectors. Meetings were held to sensitize the airlines in this regard. Monitoring of airfare was started by DGCA on certain routes, selected on a random basis to ensure that the airlines do not charge airfares outside the range declared by them," Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed Lok Sabha.

In a written reply, the Minister said during monitoring it was observed that airfares remained within the fare bracket established.

"However, a marginal hike in airfare was noticed. Subsequently, due to induction of more aircraft by the domestic airlines and resultant capacity increase in the domestic sectors, fares have been observed as normalized," he said.

He said as per the prevailing regulations, airfares are neither established nor regulated by the government.

"All scheduled domestic airlines are required to display route-wise and category-wise fares on their respective websites in compliance to the regulations," he said. (ANI)

