Marijuana weighing 690 kgs seized, two held in Bengal

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], January 24 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau, Kolkata unit has seized marijuana weighing 690 kgs from a border village in the Cooch Behar district and arrested two persons in the matter.

The accused in the matter have been identified as Arjun Mandal and Prasanta Mandal, said the NCB.

"2 persons namely, Arjun Mandal, 40yrs, & Prasanta Mandal, 28yrs, have been arrested by NCB Kolkata after seizing 690 kgs of marijuana from a house of a border village in Cooch Behar by the Sitalkuchi PS," said the NCB.





The source of the drugs is said to be at Meghpala, Coochbehar and its destination were Uttar Pradesh and Bangladesh, according to the NCB.

Further important linkages in the case are being worked upon. (ANI)

