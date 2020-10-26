'Maritime Cluster at Verna Industrial Estate will give boost to industrialisation', says Gadkari

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Maritime Cluster at Verna Industrial Estate, Salcete Goa via video conferencing and said that this initiative will give a boost to industrialisation in the coastal state.

During the foundation ceremony, Gadkari said, "The construction of Common Facility Centre (CFC) of Konkan marine cluster is going to be a great achievement for the future of Goa. Goa is a maritime state and we need more maritime industries in the state because already the expertise is available."

"The cluster development programme is a scheme of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises where 80 Common Facility Centre projects have been completed all over the country and 80 are under implementations," he added.

Highlighting Goa's long history in the maritime sector, the Union Minister said: "Konkan Maritime Cluster would be a growth engine for the development of Goa creating employment potential for thousands of Goan youths. Goa has a lot of importance and long history in the maritime sector." (ANI)