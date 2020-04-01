Markaz building in Delhi's Nizamuddin sanitised

New Delhi [India], Apr 1 (ANI): The Markaz building in Nizamuddin, where a religious gathering was held, after which several COVID-19 positive cases were found among its attendees, was sanitised on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that a total of 2,361 people have been brought out from Markaz in Nizamuddin in a joint operation by authorities which lasted 36 hours till 4 am today.

Out of these, 617 have been sent to hospitals while the rest have been sent to different quarantine facilities, he said.

An FIR has been registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897.

Six people from Telangana who attended the gathering have died due to coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier today informed that there are 1,637 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths. (ANI)

