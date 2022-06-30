Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees Hind condemns Udaipur beheading

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Maulana Asghar Ali Imam Mahdi Salafi of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees Hind has strongly condemned the Udaipur murder, said Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees Hind in a statement.



He appealed to the people to maintain law and order. He also demanded that government take stringent action against the accused.

Earlier on Tuesday, a shopkeeper was murdered by two men in Rajasthan's Udaipur. The Udaipur murder was recorded on camera and its video has gone viral on social media. The shopkeeper is believed to have been killed over a social media post supporting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma. As tensions flared up, section 144 has been imposed in Rajasthan. (ANI)

