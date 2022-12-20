Market gets huge response during Christmas in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], December 20 (ANI): After a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, registering a boost in the market on the eve of Christmas traders of various markets dealing with popular christmas products like Santa Claus, Christmas trees, balls and cakes are getting good business this year.

The festival of Christmas celebrates the glorious advent of Jesus Christ. His message of love and compassion inspires followers all over the world.





According to the traders due to the Covid-19 pandemic educational institutes, clubs and missionaries were unable to celebrate the festival in a grand manner. But after the restoration of normality, this year they have started getting good business. People are coming to buy products as their limit. The customers are also not hesitating to pay a good amount for the items.

"This time customers have started shopping quite early and we hope for a good sale since this time even students don't have their exams and Christmas will be celebrated in a large number. Fancy dress competition dresses have also been sold," said Rohit Dey, a trader from Bidhan market, Siliguri.

A customer at the Bidhan market said that there had been no celebrations for the past two years but this time since the Covid restrictions have been lifted there is excitement for the celebration.

"I have purchased a cake, Santa clause dress for my children. We will enough a lot this time since the covid restrictions have been lifted. For the past two years, we couldn't have a grand celebration but this time we are all excited," said Suvankar Saha, customer, Siliguri. (ANI)

