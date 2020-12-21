Markets get festive in Ranchi ahead of Christmas

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 21 (ANI): Ranchi is gearing up for Christmas celebrations as the markets appear decked up in the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The St Paul Cathedral Church is being painted ahead of Christmas while shopkeepers in the market areas are hopeful to see a boost in their business.

However, amid the coronavirus crisis, not many customers are stepping out in the markets here.



"The celebrations are a bit grim this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are not having enough sales too but we are hoping to earn more ahead of the grand festival," said James, a shopkeeper.

Another shopkeeper, Peter told ANI that though the shopkeepers are ready to welcome the customers in the market ahead of Christmas and New Year, consumers are still not coming out in large numbers.

The festival of Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25.

Jharkhand has reported 1708 active COVID-19 cases, 1,10,307 recoveries, and 1,010 fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

