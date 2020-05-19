Markets reopen in Prayagraj after relaxation in lockdown restrictions

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): Several shops in Prayagraj reopened on Tuesday after the central government rolled out new guidelines, albeit with relaxations, under Lockdown 4.0.

Consumers were seen following social distancing norms and other rules while shopping in the market area.

Shopkeepers were also seen wearing masks and kept sanitisers readily available for the public for maintaining hygiene.

"We have opened our shops after close to two months. We have made all the arrangements for the public such as placing hand sanitiser dispensers at entry points. We are also wearing masks while dealing with them," Nishar Ahmad, a shopkeeper, told ANI.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh has recorded 4,605 cases of coronavirus so far, out of which 2,783 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 118 have died. (ANI)

