Marking their respect for Pranab Mukherjee Congress postpones Bihar election rally for 3 days

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Congress has postponed the virtual election rally in Bihar to be held from Wednesday for three days as a mark of respect for former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee who passed away on Monday.

Earlier in the morning on Tuesday, the mortal remains of Mukherjee were taken to his residence at 10 Rajaji Marg in the national capital.

Mukherjee, 84, passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted in August and had undergone surgery for removal of a clot in his brain.

The country is observing a seven-day state mourning following the demise of Mukherjee.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days state mourning will be observed throughout India from August 31 to September 6, both days inclusive. During the period of state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in an official release on Monday. (ANI)

