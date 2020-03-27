Markings drawn in Andhra's markets to maintain social distancing

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Markings are drawn at market yards across the state to ensure that people maintain social distancing while buying items in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In Tirumala town, markings have been drawn on the roads, where regular shops are located. A majority of locals were seen following the rules.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier on Thursday reported 88 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest in a single day, taking the total countrywide tally to 694. (ANI)

