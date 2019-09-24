Marriage, financial issue reasons behind women discontinuing education: Study by RSS-linked body

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): A survey conducted by the RSS-linked organisation has claimed that marriage and financial difficulties are the major reasons for discontinuing education among women.

The RSS-linked organisation named DRISHTI stated, "Marriage and financial difficulties are observed as the major reasons for discontinuing education among women." It added reservation policy and education schemes help women to attain a higher level of education.

The survey was on Tuesday released by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other senior RSS functionaries on Tuesday.

It was conducted from 2017 to 2018, across 29 states, five union territories, covering 465 districts, including 70 in border areas. Around 43,255 women from all major religions aged 18 years and above participated in the said survey.

A separate study on similar lines was conducted on girls below 18 years. A total of 7,675 girls from 25 states, two Union Territories and 283 districts were interviewed.

Speaking to ANI, project director of the survey, Manisha Kotekar, said, "We involved many people and one subject took at least two hours to interview a candidate. Empathy was an issue that connected us with the subjects."

As per the survey in the field of women education, the literacy rate was increased by 15 per cent and it witnessed the highest rate among Scheduled Tribe women followed by Scheduled Castes and other backward class women.

Around two-thirds of women in the study were clueless about their areas of interest, as per the survey.



In the health sector, the study said that 3.73 per cent women take meals once a day. Women below 18 years age, the menstrual problem is the major issue and 64 per cent suffer from it followed by 15 per cent suffering from Arthritis, it said.

While nearly 40 per cent of women were hospitalised in the last two years, women from the spiritual field have the highest level of happiness.

Above 90 per cent of spiritual women with no family and no income possess a high level of happiness.

The survey also suggested some recommendation stating that there is a need to aware women about the voting card and Adhar card, the focus should be on how to reduce girls drop out from schools, syllabus needs to be redesigned and skill training programs required for employment for women.

Irrespective of caste and marital status, relaxation should be given in age criteria for recruitment in the service sector. Also, the intervention program should be conducted for adolescents girls to deal with menstrual problems. Special efforts should be taken to ensure the health status of tribal women, it said. (ANI)

