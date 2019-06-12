Married woman raped by man in Ajmer after befriending her on Facebook

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], Jun 12 (ANI): A 25-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by a man at a hotel here on Tuesday night, prompting the police to launch a manhunt for the accused.

The woman told the police that the two became friends on Facebook about a month ago after which she came to Ajmer to meet him. They went to Kishangarh by bus and stayed at a hotel for the night.

She claimed that the man raped her in the hotel room and then left her at the Ajmer bus stop.

"We will soon arrest the accused," Assistant Sub Inspector of Madanganj police station, Bhanwarlal, said.

"According to the woman, the incident took place in the hotel room in the night and in the morning the accused left her at the bus stand," he said.

A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint by the woman. (ANI)

