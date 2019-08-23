Marshaled out of Assembly for raising issues of patients: Alka Lamba

New Delhi (India), Aug 23 (ANI): Rebel AAP MLA from Chandni Chowk, Alka Lamba said that she was marshalled out of Assembly on Friday when she raised the issue of people being forced to take loans to purchase medicines and treatment in government hospitals and sought an assurance from the Health Minister that government will provide medicines for free.

"Today, when I raised issues faced by people despite Delhi government's claims of 'Muft Jaanch, Muft Dawaien and Muft Ilaaj Dilli sarkar ke hospitals main ho raha hai,' (Free check-up, free medicines, and free treatment at Delhi government hospitals). I placed evidence that medicines are prescribed from outside," Lamba said while talking to media persons here on Friday.

"People are taking loans to purchase medicines. I only wanted assurance from the Health Minister that the government will bear the expense of the medicines. But I was marshalled out of Assembly," she added.

Earlier this month, Lamba had resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Lamba, who is an MLA from Chandni Chowk constituency had said she decided to resign only after consulting people of her constituency. Lamba asserted that she will contest polls as an Independent candidate in upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. (ANI)

