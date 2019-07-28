Martyred Lance Naik Rajender Singh accorded full state honour in Gurdaspur

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], July 28 (ANI): Last rites of Lance Naik Rajender Singh who died in an operation to stop an infiltration bid in Machhil sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, was accorded with the full state honour here on Sunday.

Army officials, Police officials and officials from civil administration were present during his last rites. He was accorded gun salute by the Army.

Scores of villagers including family members of the martyred soldier bid him a tearful adieu.

The operation was unleashed to counter the terrorist attempt to infiltrate from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) at 02:20 hours on Saturday. The Army thwarted the terrorist's bid to infiltrate.

"A group of terrorists attempted to infiltrate from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) at 0220 hrs today in Machhal Sector. The bid was foiled by our alert troops. One soldier was martyred in the operation," said Indian Army source. (ANI)

