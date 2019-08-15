A girl tying 'Rakhi' on the wrist of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Jalandhar on Thursday. Photo/ANI
A girl tying 'Rakhi' on the wrist of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Jalandhar on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Martyred soldiers' daughters tie 'rakhis' to Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 19:39 IST

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Five girls including daughters of two martyred soldiers on Thursday tied 'Rakhis' to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh here.
The girls gave sweets to the Chief Minister and put a 'Tilak' on his forehead. As a mark of his affection on the auspicious occasion, Singh offered them sweets and gifts in return and wished them a bright, happy and prosperous future.
Sonia, who tied 'Rakhi' on Singh's wrist, is the daughter of martyr Constable Raj Kumar of Rakshak Operation in Jammu and Kashmir, while Bhawna is the daughter of martyr Lance Naik Kulwinder Singh of Rakshak Operation.
The other girls were a Gurdaspur farmer's daughter Sulekha, student of Class III from the local Red Cross School for Deaf and Dumb; Muskan who belongs to an EWS family and is a student of local Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Nehru Garden; and Komalpreet Kaur, also from a farming family of village Salempur.
Earlier today, taking to Twitter, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other political leaders extended their wishes to the people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and 73rd Independence Day.
While Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti tied 'Rakhi' to Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel tied 'Rakhi' to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.
As India also celebrates its 73rd Independence Day today, Rakhi celebration elevated the happiness of the people. (ANI)

