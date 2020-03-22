Maruti Suzuki halts operations at its Haryana facilities

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki on Sunday said that the company will shut its production and office operations at its facilities in Gurugram and Manesar in accordance with the government policy regarding COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Government policy now requires closure of production and accordingly the company has taken a decision on production closure. The Company will shut production and office operations at its facilities in Gurugram and Manesar, Haryana with immediate effect till further notice," Maruti Suzuki said in a press release.

"The R&D Centre at Rohtak will also remain closed. The duration of this shutdown will depend upon government policy," it added.

The company further said that it is taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by following precautions regarding the disease.

"Maruti Suzuki has been taking all recommended precautions in its operations against the spread of COVID-19, which includes sanitization and hygiene, temperature checks, maximizing video-conferencing and minimizing contact, closing employee travel, health and distancing advisories to employees and following all government directions on the subject," it said.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

