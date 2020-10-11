Mask-clad candidates appear for Uttar Pradesh PCS preliminary exam amid COVID-19

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): Mask-clad candidates arrived at the Amiruddaula Islamia Inter College (AIIC) on Sunday to appear in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission preliminary examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All arrangements have been made as per COVID-19 guideline issued by the government," Principal of the AIIC said.

Candidates were seen wearing face masks and getting temperature checks before entering the examination hall.



It was initially scheduled to be held on June 21. Due to COVID-19 pandemic it was postponed.

The PCS exam or the Provincial Civil Services exam is also known as Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination.

This exam is held along with the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) exam.(ANI)

