Mask cladded students appear for JEE exam across India amid COVID-19 fear

Chandigarh/Patna/Ranchi/Vijaywada/Panaji/Jajpur/Ahmedabad [India], September 1 (ANI): In midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, students across India made their way to their respective centres for Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) Main examination centres earlier on Tuesday.

The conduction of the nation-wide engineering exam has been severely opposed by members of the opposition and several students after it was already postponed two times in the last few months due to the coronavirus and floods that have affected many parts of the country.



Temperature checks were conducted and fresh masks were given to the students before they entered the exam centre.

Visuals from Bengaluru showed candidates arrive at SJM Infotech Private Limited in Bengaluru that has been designated as an exam centre the exam.

A student from Jharkhand's Hatiya, Shreyanshi Mishra, said, "We have been informed that we will undergo sanitisation, thermal check and frisking before we enter the computer lab."

Visuals from Ahmedabad also showed COVID-19 measures being followed at the TCS ION Digital zone designated as an examination centre.



According to Piyush, a student from Bihar, a state that in the recent past has witnessed devastating floods, autos and buses were unavailable in the areas near his residence to reach his centre at the TCS Office in Patna's Patliputra Colony.

Manas, a student from Odisha, whose state has also seen similar conditions, said that it was good for the future of the students that the exams were being held.



"Many students were waiting for the exam. However, there are a few students this time," a candidate from Chandigarh told ANI as she arrived at the Bardhaman Computer centre to take the exam in the industrial area of the Union territory.

Candidates from the Chenab College of Education in Kaluchak said that since today was B. Architecture examination there were fewer students, and it was good that the exam was being conducted.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa wished students good luck for the exams and assured them that all precautions were being taken to keep them safe.

"My best wishes to all students appearing for the JEE entrance exams that commence today. All precautions have been taken to ensure the safety of the students at all exam centres. Focus on your exams and give it your best. Good luck!," he tweeted earlier today.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for admission in medical institutes in the country will take place on September 13. (ANI)

